TUNNELL, Charles Spencer, December 30, 1944 - September 14, 2019. Named for his paternal grandfather, Charlie was born in Johnson City, Tennessee, the youngest child of Paul Deward Tunnell and Mary Belle McQueen Tunnell. He was predeceased by his parents; and his three older siblings, Anne 'Snookie' Dawson of Newark, Ohio and Roger A. Tunnell and Gail T. Estep of Johnson City, Tennessee. Married on September 12, 1964, he and his wife, Judy Jones Tunnell, just celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary...so many years...so many loving memories. He held a deep father's love and tremendous respect for their three sons as well as his daughters-in-law, Bryan Paul Tunnell, Charles Allen 'Chase' Tunnell and his wife, Tonya and Aaron Spencer Tunnell and his wife, Jill Blankenburg. Their four grandsons lit up his heart and world, Jacob Reed Tunnell, Charles Davison Tunnell, Wilson Griffith Tunnell (Victoria) and Bergen Paul Tunnell. And then, there is finally a girl, his beautiful great-granddaughter, Wilson and Victoria's Hayden Rain Tunnell. Life also blessed them with their godson, Adam Jose Alvarado (Shannon) and their son, Adam Joshua 'Chic' Alvarado. Charlie was a quiet but strong guiding force in his family...he was so very proud of each of them. He was an active father in his growing sons' lives, coaching and cheering for Bensley Athletic Association teams for many years, applauding at high school and college theater productions, encouraging at triathlon and Ironman events, and keeping beat with the drums at band performances. He later proudly cheered from the stands for his grandsons at karate competitions, track and field events, soccer and volleyball games. For himself, Charlie spent hours in his favorite recliner with the TV remote and a mug of coffee in hand, and his canine sidekick, Max in his lap, watching their favorite tennis stars on television. Quite a workout! Charlie proudly served for many years with the Chesterfield County Police Department's Special Police force, achieving the rank of Lieutenant, was active in the formation of the Chesterfield County Crime Solvers and was a member of the Chesterfield County Police Foundation. He loved his travels with Judy to places like Italy, Greece, Turkey and Switzerland, as well as domestic and international travels with his sons and friends. There are probably lots of stories that should never be told of fishing trips with his friends Jim B., Dave and Jim W. His business career started at the age of eight or nine as a flour-taster at Tunnell's Grocery in Johnson City, owned by his aunt and uncle...it kept him busy and out of trouble. At nine or 10, he then moved to bigger tasks when his older brother gave him the responsibility of going to the nearby hardware store to fetch him a left handed screwdriver and buckets of steam to clean the car engines...whatever the ridiculous task, Charlie did it willingly and proudly for his prankster brother. His true business career began when a high school counselor told Charlie that he would have a hard time finding a job because he was all-too-frequently absent from school on Mondays. He graduated from George Wythe High School on a Friday in June of 1962, and went to work the following Monday sweeping floors and cleaning the shop at Dominion Heating and Air Conditioning. In 1979, he bought the company and expanded it into what is now Dominion Service Company of Richmond (DSCR). He recently said that he always had a tendency to partially judge a new employee's potential by whether they showed up to work on Mondays. He ran his company in a family atmosphere and respected the personal lives of his employees. His sons now fill those shoes. A close business associate recently summed up Charlie's personality and overall approach to life, "Your steady hand and kind demeanor have been key to our success." So true in so many facets of his life. We extend our deep appreciation for the care shown to Charlie and our family during his illness by the staff of the Virginia Cancer Institute, especially the Sarah Cannon Cancer Center, and to the Surgeons and staff at The Virginia Surgical Institute. His Hospice nurses brought Charlie and the family comfort, peace and many smiles during their time with us...thank you from our hearts. Rather than a formal service, Charlie wanted his family and friends to enjoy time together sharing stories, laughing and remembering. In honor of his wishes, we invite those who have touched our lives to join us at Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Road, North Chesterfield, Va. 23234, on September 18, from 6 until 8 p.m. and on September 19, from 2 until 4 and from 6 until 8 p.m. for refreshments, lots of laughs, many happy memories and a few tears. Per Charlie's request, graveside service at Sunset Memorial Park will be private. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you please contribute to the Chesterfield County Police Foundation, P.O. Box 1684, Chesterfield, Va. 23832; do as Charlie often did and open your heart and wallet to help someone in need. Or on behalf of his much loved canine sidekick, donate to a local animal shelter to save an animal's life or rescue one to love as he did with Max.View online memorial