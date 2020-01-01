TUNSTALL, Evelyn D., 84, affectionately known as Lois, passed away peacefully at her son's home in Chula Vista, Calif., on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. She was born on October 14, 1935, in Hanover, Va., to Joyce and Ryland Tunstall. She had six brothers and sisters. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents and five siblings. She is survived by her brother, James Tunstall (Madeline) of Richmond, Va.; two sons, Barry D. Tunstall Sr. (Peaches) of Chula Vista, Calif. and Douglas Tunstall (Ann Marie) of Waterbury, Conn.; five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St. A Celebration of Life will be held at First Union Baptist Church, 6231 Pole Green Rd., Mechanicsville, Va., on Friday, January 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. Interment First Union Baptist Church cemetery.View online memorial
