TUNSTALL, Frank III, departed this life February 2, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Tunstall Jr. and Contance Munoz; son, Demond Tunstall; three brothers, Robert Tunstall, Elmer Tunstall and Tyrone Richards; grandmother, Ethel Tunstall; and mother-in-law, Elva Randolph. He is survived by his devoted wife and soulmate, Gail R. Tunstall; two sons, Frank Tunstall IV (Phyllis) and Harold L. Tunstall; daughter, April M. Tunstall; six grandchildren, Zaire, Josiah, Evan, Nehemiah and Cheyenne Tunstall, and Gabrielle Joiner; eight brothers, four sisters and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where funeral services will be held Friday, February 7, 2020, at 12 noon. Interment Cedar Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Providence Forge, Va.View online memorial
Service information
Feb 6
Viewing
Thursday, February 6, 2020
12:00PM-8:00PM
12:00PM-8:00PM
Manning Funeral Home
700 N 25th St
Richmond, VA 23223
700 N 25th St
Richmond, VA 23223
Feb 7
Celebration of Life
Friday, February 7, 2020
12:00PM
12:00PM
Manning Chapel
700 North 25th Street
Richmond, VA 23223
700 North 25th Street
Richmond, VA 23223
Feb 7
Burial
Friday, February 7, 2020
12:00AM
12:00AM
Cedar Grove Baptist Church Cemetery
5500 Adkins Rd
Providence Forge, VA 23140
5500 Adkins Rd
Providence Forge, VA 23140
