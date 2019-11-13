TUNSTALL, Mr. John Edward, age 87, of Washington, N.C., died Saturday, November 9, 2019, at his home surrounded by family and friends. Mr. Tunstall is survived by his wife of 65 years, Anne Williamson Tunstall; his son, Kevin (wife, Becky); daughter, Kimberly (husband, Bryan); grandson, Brad (wife, Meg); granddaughter, Stephanie (wife, Leigh); great-grandsons, John Thomas and Porter, all of Richmond, Va. Also surviving are his sister, Jean Elizabeth of Richmond, Va.; brother, Thomas Adams (wife, Patricia) of Ayden, N.C.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Mr. Tunstall was preceded in death by his sister, Alice Preston Harms. A Celebration of Life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at the Blind Center, 219 N. Bonner Street, Washington, N.C. 27889. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to The Blind Center, P.O. Box 491, Washington, N.C. 27889 or charity of one's choice. The family wishes to express their deep appreciation for the many acts of kindness shown by family, friends, neighbors and medical staff throughout John's illness. Paul Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington is honored to serve the Tunstall family.View online memorial
