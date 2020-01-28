TURNAGE, Carolyn Robertson, 78, of Glen Allen, Va., died on January 10, 2020. Raised in Chester, Va., she was the daughter of the late Henry Davis and Mary Lois Robertson. Carolyn was a loving wife, mother, nurse and poet. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Irving Gainey Turnage; her sister, Sara Cleere; and her brother, Bobby Robertson. She is survived by her sister, Wanda Butler; her children, Marc Irving Turnage, Kim Davis Sloan (Chris) and Shelle Danielle Taylor (Alan); two beloved grandchildren, Cole Alexander Taylor and Bryce Campbell Taylor; as well as several nephews and cousins. A funeral service will be conducted at 4 p.m. on Friday, January 31, at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morris & Son Funeral Home. Visitation will take place immediately following the service. A private burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Sunset Memorial Park in Chester. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial
