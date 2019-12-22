TURNBULL, STEVE

TURNBULL, Mr. Steven Alan, July 16, 1954 to November 29, 2019. After leaving Virginia as a young man, Steve traveled with the circus to Florida and decided to stay. He lived under the sky in his favorite place, Key West, for many years. About 10 years ago, he started walking north and ended up in Fort Pierce, Florida, where he lived until his death. Steve walked with the Lord every day and shared his faith with all who would listen. He left on his final walkabout to be with his loved ones in Heaven on November 29, 2019, after a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sidney Lee Turnbull and Doris Turnbull Ashman. He is survived by his brother, Bill Turnbull (Carol); his sisters, Sidna Gragnani (Joe), Joy Holder (Larry) and Terry Vaughan (Herbert); eight nieces, 14 nephews, two aunts and many cousins and devoted friends from Virginia to Florida. Our gratitude to Treasure Isle Hospice in St. Lucie, Florida for the loving care they gave Steve in his final days. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local church or hospice.View online memorial
