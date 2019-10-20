TURNER, ADRIAN

TURNER, Adrian G., 57, of Richmond, departed this life October 14, 2019. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St. Funeral service will be held at New Canaan Worship Center, 4712 Forest Hill Avenue, on Monday, October 21, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be private.

