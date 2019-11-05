TURNER, ALFRED JR.

TURNER, Alfred Wilmer Jr., of Ashland, passed away on November 3, 2019. Al was born on July 22, 1927, to Alfred and Maria Meredith Turner of Ashland. Predeceased by his brothers, William "Mike" Turner and R. Peatross Turner; and sister, Anne Taylor. He is survived by his wife, Betty C. Turner; his daughters, Cynthia Schell (Joe) and Sandra Cole (Kenny); four grandchildren, Greg Cole, Mary Beth Cole, Andy Schell and Katie Schell. He is survived by his sister, Jean Basto; sister-in-law, Virginia Turner; and many loving nieces and nephews. Alfred was a graduate of Virginia Tech and received his master's degree from the University of Virginia. He was a lifelong educator, spending the majority of his career in Hanover County at Patrick Henry and Stonewall Jackson as a teacher, guidance counselor and Principal. Al loved spending time sailing and fishing at the Chesapeake Bay. He was active in the Coast Guard Auxiliary, teaching boating safety and navigation classes. He was a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather. The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 7, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home-Reid Chapel, 412 S. Washington Highway, Ashland. A funeral service will be held the following day at 2 p.m. at Duncan Memorial United Methodist, 201 Henry St., Ashland, Va. 23005. Interment will follow in Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Hanover County Volunteer Rescue Squad or the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.View online memorial