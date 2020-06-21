TURNER, Andrew Sidney, 85, the widower of Joyce Sickal Turner, passed away on June 17, 2020. He was born on April 7, 1935, to the late Nelson Pollard Turner and Mary Estelle Minter Turner. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Robert Nelson Turner, James Warner Turner and Richard Henry Turner. He is survived by a brother, Arthur Gilmer Turner (Katherine); two sisters, Doris Turner Gibson and Eunice Turner Gibson (CC). He is also survived by seven nieces and three nephews; and his best friend, "Jake." Graveside services will be held 3 p.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, at Mattaponi Baptist Church Cemetery, King and Queen Court House, Va., where the family will receive friends one hour early in the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mattaponi Baptist Church Cemetery Fund or the American Cancer Society.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
WATCH NOW: Arthur Ashe statue vandalized with 'White Lives Matter' graffiti
-
UPDATE: Police say protesters entered apartment building during march before toppling another Confederate statue
-
WATCH NOW: 'Ready to move in a new direction': Stoney forces resignation of Richmond police chief
-
UPDATED: Colonial Heights man, 20, shot in car by Prince George police officers
-
Six Monument Avenue residents sue to stop Lee statue's removal; new case moved to federal court