TURNER, DELLA

TURNER, Della E., 79, of Richmond, died March 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Sarah Eaddy; and brothers, Howard and Conley Eaddy. Surviving are her sister, Joyce E. Conyers (Charles); brothers, Clusbie Eaddy (Cassandra) and Richard Eaddy; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, March 9, at Roselawn Memory Gardens. Dr. Rodney Waller officiating. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.

