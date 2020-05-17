TURNER, Edward Byrd Jr., age 83, a retired master brick mason and resident of Elmont, Va., passed away peacefully on Friday, May 15, 2020. Byrd is survived by his wife of 30 years, Mildred; children, Edward "Ed" Byrd III (Deb) and Lisa; stepchildren, Wanda Preddy (Len), Pam Washington (William) and Tim Brannon (Robin); his grandchildren, Edward Byrd IV, Morgan and Loren Turner, Emily DePersis (Michael), Amy Donithan (Jeremy), Summer Richardson (Josh), Dani, Mckensie and Mckayla Washington, Rachel and Ben Brannon; and five great-grandchildren, Stephen, Andrew, Zoey, Millie Grace and Waylon; sister, Barbara Jean Johnson; niece, Julie Bookheimer (Duane); and nephew, Barry Johnson (Ana). He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Byrd Turner Sr. and Virginia Mills Turner Schwartz; and stepson, Jeff Brannon. Byrd was a much loved husband, father and PaPa. He was a staple in the Elmont and Ashland communities. Many enjoy his master masonry talents in the homes he built. He was a devoted member of Kenwood United Methodist Church and Calvary Christian Church. He was a lifelong fan of Randolph-Macon College basketball and always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. Funeral services will be private and a memorial service will be held at later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.View online memorial
