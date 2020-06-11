TURNER, George Walter, 88, of Richmond, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Edna Turner; brother, Joe Turner; and sister, Agnes Turner. He is survived by his wife, Jean Leonard; children with his first wife, Carol Turner: George, Rocky (Nancy), Elaine (Jim), Bill (Suzie) and Dan (Kate); 12 grandchildren, Brian, Cassandra, Sarah, Zac, Jenna, Colin, Leilani, Justin, Megan, Ashley, Benjamin and Andrew; stepchildren, Carrie, Melinda and Danny; sisters, Jane McDonough and Edna Quatroche; and numerous nieces and nephews. George was born on Long Island in Greenport, New York, to Joe and Edna Turner. He was the youngest of five children. After high school, George served in the U.S. Air Force. He later went on to graduate from the University of Delaware. After college, he moved to Northern Virginia, where he spent his career selling computer systems to the government. After he retired, he and his wife, Jean enjoyed traveling (cruises in particular), gardening and camping. George was an avid Washington Redskins fan and enjoyed sharing tales of his childhood with his grandchildren. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, June 11, at Fairfax Memorial Park, 9900 Braddock Rd., Fairfax, Va. 22032.View online memorial
