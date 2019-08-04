TURNER, Helen Carolyn, 94, passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 31, 2019. Born in Louisville, Ky., to parents, James Robert Hinton and Fannie Bell Moxley Hinton. She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Joseph M. Turner; sisters, Christine Gilbert and Rosa Mae Taylor. She is survived by two daughters, Millicent Rice, Louisville, Ky. and Georgia Jackson (Charles), Midlothian, Va.; three granddaughters, Monica Strayhorne, (Harold S. Strayhorne Jr.) Faye Jackson and Machelle Rice; five great-grandchildren, Ciarra Jackson, Demetrey Jackson, Dionte Clay, Jordan Dean and LaTrell Streater; five great-great-grandchildren and a host of family relatives in Louisville, Ky. She was a faithful member of and "Mother of the church" (oldest member) at Metropolitan African-American Baptist Church (MAABC). Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., Richmond, Va. 23224. The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at Heartland Hospice for their attention and care.View online memorial