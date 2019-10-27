TURNER, Jeffery Charles, 61, of Henrico, Virginia, passed away at his home on Friday, October 18, 2019. He was born on October 19, 1957, in Richmond, Virginia, to Charles Ross and Bettie (Jones) Turner. Jeffery worked for Via systems, formerly AT&T. He went on to study in the medical field and became a phlebotomist for Virginia Blood Services. Jeffery had a great love for family, enjoyed fishing and watching for the first snowflake always hoping for a snow-filled winter. Preceded in death by his mother, Jeffery is survived by his sons, Clifton A. Turner and Jacob W. Turner; father; brother, Daniel R. Turner; sister, Carolyn T. Booth (Eddie); two beloved grandchildren, Arietty and Everest; and many nephews, nieces and cousins. His family and friends loved him and his presence will be missed. Devout in his faith, he rests in the loving arms of our Lord and Savior.View online memorial