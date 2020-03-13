TURNER, NELLIE "KITTY"

TURNER, Nellie Katherine "Kitty," 95, of Richmond, joined her husband of 58 years, John Frank Turner Sr., in their heavenly home on March 9, 2020. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Doris Turner and Irma Clarke. She is survived by her daughter, Esther Welton (Steve); sons, John Frank "Frankie" Turner Jr. and Rodney Turner; grandchildren, Nicholas "Nick" Turner and John Frank Turner III (Monica); and great-granddaughter, Cynthia Jean Turner. She was a longtime member of Jahnke Road Baptist Church. A funeral ceremony will be held 12 noon Monday, March 16, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the ceremony. Interment will follow in Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jahnke Road Baptist Church.View online memorial
To send flowers to the family of Nellie Turner, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Mar 16
Visitation
Monday, March 16, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
11:00AM-12:00PM
Bliley's - Chippenham
6900 Hull Street Road
Richmond, VA 23224
6900 Hull Street Road
Richmond, VA 23224
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 16
Funeral Ceremony
Monday, March 16, 2020
12:00PM
12:00PM
Bliley's - Chippenham
6900 Hull Street Road
Richmond, VA 23224
6900 Hull Street Road
Richmond, VA 23224
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Ceremony begins.