TURNER, Robert James, 76, of Hopewell, Va., and most recently of Dickson, Tenn., passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019. He was the son of the late Richard W. Turner and Blanche Davis Turner. He was also preceded in death by his beloved wife, Ginny C. Turner; grandson, Landon Jenkins; and brother, Charles Cushman. Mr. Turner was employed with John Tyler Community College, retiring after many years. He was a faithful, longtime member of Rivermont Church of Christ. He had a strong passion for electronics and was an avid radio enthusiast. He will be dearly missed. He is survived by his daughter, Sarah Jenkins and her husband, Brian; grandchildren, Jade Jenkins, Connor Jenkins and Sean Jenkins; and many friends. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at the funeral home. Interment will be private. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial