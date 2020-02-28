TURNER, Samuel, 78, departed this life February 18, 2020. Samuel leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 51 years, Joyce; daughter, Shanon; son, Samuel Turner (Denisha); grandchildren, Jacob Turner and Jamil Freeman and Kemika Greg (Poppa); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins; and friends, among them devoted, Benjamin Edwards. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where family will receive friends Friday, February 28, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral service will be Saturday, February 29, 2020, Harvest International Full Gospel Baptist, 1017 W. Washington Street, at 12 p.m. Interment Jacob and Mary Turner Cemetery.View online memorial
