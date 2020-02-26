TURNER, Samuel, 78, departed this life February 18, 2020. Samuel leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 51 years, Joyce; daughter, Shanon; son, Samuel Turner (Denisha); grandchildren, Jacob Turner and Jamil Freeman and Kemika Greg (Poppa); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins; and friends, among them devoted, Benjamin Edwards. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where family will receive friends Friday, February 28, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral service will be Saturday, February 29, 2020, Harvest International Full Gospel Baptist, 1017 W. Washington Street, at 12 p.m. Interment Jacob and Mary Turner Cemetery.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of SAMUEL TURNER as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.