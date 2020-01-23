TURNER, Sheila P., 58, of West Point, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020. The daughter of the late Clyde L. and Mary Louise Poole, she is survived by her husband of 37 years, Mike Turner; brother, Barry Poole (Mary); niece, Jennifer Rea (Brian); nephew, Brandon Poole (Virginia); three great-nieces and a great-nephew. Sheila was a merchandizer with Proctor and Gamble and, more recently, Acosta. The family will receive friends from 4 to 5 p.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., with a memorial service beginning at 5 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 4240 Park Place Ct., Glen Allen, Va. 23060.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of SHEILA TURNER as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.