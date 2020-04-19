TURNER, STUART MCGUIRE III

TURNER, Stuart McGuire III, unexpectedly departed this life April 6, 2020. Stuart was a graduate of VCU and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Those who knew Stuart would attest to his incredibly quick wit, his love of all things Broadway, as well as his encyclopedic knowledge of the Academy Awards, among many other topics. Stuart loved art, often visiting VMFA with friends, junking and was an expert gift giver uncannily able to find the perfect gift for any occasion. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stuart and Shirley Turner; and his brother, Alan Turner. He leaves behind many lifelong friends who will miss his larger than life personality and even his ability to "read you for filth, dear."

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of STUART TURNER, III as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.