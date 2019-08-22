TUROCHY, Roslyn Akin, 76, of Richmond, departed this earth on August 19, 2019, to be with her Heavenly Father. Born in Montclair, New Jersey, in 1942, she was raised by her father, Russell and mother, Ruth, and attended college at University of Delaware. She met her husband of 52 years, Richard, while working together at DuPont in Wilmington, Delaware in 1965 and subsequently married there in 1967. They later moved to Richmond, Virginia, with their two sons in 1979 as Richard accepted employment with Reynolds Metals Company, now Alcoa. Roslyn was known for her love of the beach, bridge, satire, language, The New York Times crossword puzzle, arts, crafts, cats and above all, family. She will be missed for her wit, warmth and caring ways. She is survived by her husband, Richard; children, Rod (Kathy) of Auburn, Alabama, Ryan (Lori) of Glen Allen, Virginia and Lemaine (Mike) of Middletown, Delaware; as well as siblings, Roger (Brenda) and Roxanne (Mike); nine grandchildren, Jonathan, Audrey, Nicholas, Elizabeth, Jack, Kayla, Caroline, Rebecca and Sam; great-granddaughter, Nora; and niece and nephews, Paige, Tyler, Ben and Nathan. A private memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 24. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bon Secours Richmond Health Care Foundation online at www.bsvaf.org/makeagift. With sincere thanks to the outstanding care providers at Bon Secours St. Mary's Hospital, Richmond, Virginia.View online memorial