TUSKEY, Leonard Joseph, an Air Force A-26 bombardier who in 1945 was preparing for a high risk aerial invasion of Japan only a few months after his beloved brother, Bert, an Air Force B-24 pilot, was killed while flying, died on January 17, 2020, at age 98 at Westminster Canterbury. Len frequently opined that he believed President Truman's decisive action in ending WWII saved his life. However, Len and his Gold Star family were fully prepared for another sacrifice for their country. Indeed, just a few years later, Len's younger brother, Dick, was fighting on the Korean peninsula. The three Tuskey boys were true American patriots. Len went on to lead a long and full life as he proudly carried the mantle of family patriarch for decades. Len was born in the Erie Railroad town of Susquehanna, Pennsylvania in 1921 and married his childhood sweetheart, Jean, in 1945. His flight training in the Air Force took him throughout the South. Len accurately foresaw that the awakening of a "New South" was both inevitable and imminent. Accordingly, after World War II, Len and Jean moved to Richmond. They never left. Len worked for his entire career at the Defense General Supply Center. Although a Pennsylvanian by birth, Len epitomized all the wonderful hallmarks of a Southern gentleman. Even late in his 90s, Len's caregivers were impressed by his unfailing politeness and positive spirit. He was truly a man at peace. Len was also a man involved in his community. In the late 1950s, there was no organized youth baseball in Richmond. His oldest sons, Terry and Larry, basically barnstormed throughout the Richmond area finding baseball games. Len joined with other western Henrico men to organize the Tuckahoe Little League, which has benefited thousands of area youth over more than sixty years. Len was also keenly interested in the world around him. He visited every state in the Union, many via his motor home in exceedingly slow motion. He was an intensely loyal "cover to cover" reader of the Richmond Times-Dispatch (and the late, great News Leader), and even as he neared 100 years old, visitors frequently would encounter him studying the RTD. The Catholic Church also was a constant in the near century of Len's spiritual life. He was especially close to his only sister, Ann, an Immaculate Heart of Mary nun, who along with his brothers, Bert and Dick, predeceased him. Sadly, cancer took Jean too young in 1977. However, Len was fortunate enough to marry Janet Atwell a few years later. She survives him. Len is survived by three sons, Terrence (Linda), Lawrence (Nancy) and David (Pam); and a stepson, Gary Atwell (Mary). He is also survived by nine grandchildren, Jennifer Warren (Matt), Brian Tuskey (Anne), Kevin Tuskey (Lori), Campbell Hutton (Church), Katy Hunter (Warren), Michael Tuskey (Margaret), Megan and Patrick Tuskey and Chris Atwell. Finally, he is survived by 11 great-grandchildren, Lucy and Booker Warren, Brandon, Mollie, Nora and Stella Tuskey, Lanier, Benjamin and Bowen Hutton, and Ford and Campbell Hunter. Len's great-grandson, infant Church Hutton, predeceased him. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, 9505 Gayton Road, Richmond, Virginia, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 23. Following the Mass, interment will be in Westhampton Memorial Park, 10000 Patterson Avenue, Richmond. The family would like to thank the entire staff at Westminster Canterbury, Richmond for their wonderful care of our Dad over the past three years. Special thanks to Barbara, Nancy, Brittany and Clara for their love for him.View online memorial
