TUTTLE, Jeremiah Lance "J.T.," 43, of Powhatan, went to be with the Lord January 30, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Leona Hopper Tuttle; three children, Peyton, William, Benjamin Tuttle; his parents, John and Margaret Tuttle of Powhatan; sister, Frayser Tuttle of Nevada; and many extended family members. Services will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the Gospel Light Baptist Church, Powhatan. Interment private. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.View online memorial
