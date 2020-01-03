TWEEDIE, Beatrice Anderson, 98, beloved mother passed away December 31, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband, Henry Moffatt Tweedie. She is survived by her children, Andy (Dottie) Tweedie, Barbara (Jim) Patterson; three granddaughters, Elizabeth (Rob) Ables, Sarah Tweedie and Kimberly (Eric) Lawler; three great-granddaughters, Abby Ables, Hayden Lawler and Blair Lawler; numerous beloved nieces and nephews. She was a retiree from DMV with over 30 years of service. The family will have a memorial service at Chamberlayne Heights Methodist Church Saturday, January 4, at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hermitage Richmond Samaritan Fund, 1600 Westwood Ave., Richmond Va. 23227, Chamberlayne Heights Church or a charity of your choice.View online memorial
