TWEEDIE, Ruth Seay, 99, passed away in her sleep on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Imperial Plaza, Richmond, Va. She is survived by her son, David S. Tweedie (Kathleen); daughter, Elizabeth M. Tweedie; granddaughter, Marlyn (Michael); and two great-grandsons, Caleb and Arsen. Ruth was preceded in death by her dearly loved husband, Robert "Bob," to whom she was married for 76 years. Ruth was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be deeply missed by all. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the National Audubon Society. A memorial service will be announced at a later time. Condolences may be offered at woodyfuneralhomehuguenot.com.