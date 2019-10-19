TWEEDIE, Ruth Seay. The family of Ruth Seay Tweedie would like to invite friends and family to a Celebration of Life at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Garden Chapel Mausoleum, 4000 Pilots Lane, Henrico County, Virginia 23222, on Monday, October 28, 2019, at 3 p.m. Online guestbook available at woodyfuneralhomehuguenot.com.View online memorial
