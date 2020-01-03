TWYMAN, Myra D., 54, of Chesterfield, departed this life on December 28, 2019. Myra began life in the Green House on Twyman Road. She was a graduate of Lloyd C. Byrd High School and attended John Tyler Community College. From an early age, she penned poetry which reflected her artistic and private life. Publicly, she would like to be remembered for her love of her children, Mylanah and Christopher. She lived for her children through easy times and hard times. She will also be remembered for her devotion to her father, Winkfield F. Twyman Sr., gratitude for all her stepmother, Helen Olivia Twyman, provided, and a fierce, never-ending love for her mother, the late Lourine Womack Twyman. Myra will be deeply cherished and held in our hearts forever. Myra was preceded in death by her mom, Lourine Womack Twyman. She is survived by her dad, Winkfield F. Twyman Sr.; her stepmother, Helen Olivia Twyman; her aunt, Juanita Hudson Twyman; her aunt, Mabel Womack King; her brother, Winkfield F. Twyman Jr.; daughter, Mylanah; son, Christopher; nephews, Winkfield F. Twyman III and Matthew St. Claire Twyman; niece, Caroline Noelle Twyman; and a host of other relatives and close friends. Professional services entrusted to Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St. A memorial service will be held at Greater Ebenezer AME Church, 3941 Terminal Ave., on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. Myra was christened at an early age into the African Methodist Episcopal faith at the then Ebenezer AME Church. In lieu of flowers, the family is in the process of setting up a Wells Fargo bank account named the Myra Denise Twyman Education Fund, available after January 15, 2020. After January 15, 2020, the family asks that donations be made to the Myra Denise Twyman Education Fund for the benefit of Mylanah and Christopher.View online memorial
