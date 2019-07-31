TYLER, Barbara Ann, 80, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 28, 2019. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 54 years, Ernest Tyler; and her brother, Johnny Ray Evans. She is survived by her children, Pam Poindexter (Greg), Kirk Tyler, Jeff Tyler (Rhonda) and Barry Tyler (Vivian); 11 grandchildren, Tyler Poindexter (Natalie), Ryan Poindexter (Constance), Rachel Ngeam (Adam), Kirk Tyler II, Lindsey Tyler, Korey Tyler, Kendall Tyler, Evan Tyler, Kaley Tyler, Delaney Tyler and Mallory Tyler; four great-grandchildren, Owen, Troy, Tek and Walker; and her siblings, James Evans (Janis) and Dorothy Hudson (Lloyd). Barbara was a 1957 graduate of Winterville High School in North Carolina and retired from the Chesterfield Technical Center after more than 25 years of service. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019, at Grace Harvest Baptist Church, 9821 S. Redfield Dr., Amelia Court House, Va. 23002. A graveside service will be held at noon on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Dale Memorial Park, Chesterfield, Va. A Celebration of Life service will follow the graveside at 2 p.m. at Grace Harvest Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the building fund at Grace Harvest.View online memorial