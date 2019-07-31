TYLER, BARBARA

TYLER, Barbara Ann, 80, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 28, 2019. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 54 years, Ernest Tyler; and her brother, Johnny Ray Evans. She is survived by her children, Pam Poindexter (Greg), Kirk Tyler, Jeff Tyler (Rhonda) and Barry Tyler (Vivian); 11 grandchildren, Tyler Poindexter (Natalie), Ryan Poindexter (Constance), Rachel Ngeam (Adam), Kirk Tyler II, Lindsey Tyler, Korey Tyler, Kendall Tyler, Evan Tyler, Kaley Tyler, Delaney Tyler and Mallory Tyler; four great-grandchildren, Owen, Troy, Tek and Walker; and her siblings, James Evans (Janis) and Dorothy Hudson (Lloyd). Barbara was a 1957 graduate of Winterville High School in North Carolina and retired from the Chesterfield Technical Center after more than 25 years of service. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019, at Grace Harvest Baptist Church, 9821 S. Redfield Dr., Amelia Court House, Va. 23002. A graveside service will be held at noon on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Dale Memorial Park, Chesterfield, Va. A Celebration of Life service will follow the graveside at 2 p.m. at Grace Harvest Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the building fund at Grace Harvest.

View online memorial