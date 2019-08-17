TYLER, Doris Maxine, of Charles City County of Virginia, left this life unexpectedly on August 14, 2019. She is survived by her daughters, Sharon Tyler, Lynette Jones (Andre), Cassandra Tyler-Jones (Oliver); five grandchildren, Shaniqua, Toniesha, Crystal, Tiffane and KeShon; and four great-grandchildren, Kavayea, Devontae, Audrey and Catori; and a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral sevices will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 5501 Mountcastle Rd., Providence Forge, Va. 23140.View online memorial