TYLER, DORIS

TYLER, Doris Maxine, of Charles City County of Virginia, left this life unexpectedly on August 14, 2019. She is survived by her daughters, Sharon Tyler, Lynette Jones (Andre), Cassandra Tyler-Jones (Oliver); five grandchildren, Shaniqua, Toniesha, Crystal, Tiffane and KeShon; and four great-grandchildren, Kavayea, Devontae, Audrey and Catori; and a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral sevices will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 5501 Mountcastle Rd., Providence Forge, Va. 23140.

