TYLER, Dorothy Almeade Booker (aka "Dot"), was born to mother, Elizabeth Gilliam Booker and father, Robert Lee Booker on January 1, 1935, in Cumberland, Va. On May 5, 2020, Dorothy quietly slipped away to be with the Lord in Heaven due to COVID-19. Having accepted Christ early in life, she was very active at Rising Zion Baptist Church and remained active throughout her life. Dorothy had one daughter, Dr. Karen Michele Walwyn, from her first marriage, and was the surviving partner in her second marriage to Mr. Clarence Tyler. She had returned to live in Cumberland, Virginia in the latter years of her life, where she enjoyed flower gardening and bird watching hobbies. A gentle soul, she was peaceful, beautiful, funny, witty and artful. She was an extraordinarily wise woman who was deeply loved and will be truly missed by daughter, Karen Walwyn; sister, Virginia Booker Hall; nieces, Mary Alice Calloway, Patricia Ann Veney, Cynthia Williams, Marquita Hester; nephew, Kenneth Williams; cousins, Patricia, Michael, Jeffrey and Rita Scales Mayberry; along with a host of cousins, grandnieces, grandnephews, grandcousins, family friends and friendly neighbors.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of DOROTHY TYLER as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.