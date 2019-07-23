TYLER, Edward L. "Lloyd" Sr., 85, of Mechanicsville, went home to be with the Lord on July 21, 2019. Lloyd was predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Carolyn Smith Tyler. He is survived by his four children, Debbie Thompson, Barbie Carman (Bill), Edward L. "Sonny" Tyler Jr. (Melinda) and Terri Blake (David); four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and numerous relatives and close family friends. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105. bennettfuneralhomes.comView online memorial