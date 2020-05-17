TYLER, Floyd Berkley, 65, affectionately known as Cuppie, entered eternal rest on May 13, 2020. Floyd Tyler was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of his passing. Floyd was born to the late Junius Floyd Tyler and Mary Alethea Anderson. He was preceded in death by siblings, Paige King and Laverne Wallace. He is survived by his children, Myra Fields, Floyd Fields and Alethia Tyler; grandchildren, Denyla and Zakari; siblings, Roy Tyler and Cleola Smith (Peter Smith); and a host of other relatives. Floyd attended John Marshall High School. He earned his certificate in heating, ventilation and air conditioning from Richmond Technical Center. After working in the HVAC field, he went on to become the owner of M&J Heating and Air Conditioning. Floyd was also the owner of The Jewelry Exchange. In his younger days, Floyd had a flare for the fast life. His signature car was the Chevy Corvette. Cuppie was a member of a Corvette Club, where he had the opportunity to travel and compete where he received first place in several categories. In his later years, Floyd was a loving father, friend and confidant to his children. Each of his children had a unique bond with him that will deeply be missed. The family will receive friends and relatives at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., Richmond, Virginia 23222, on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Criticism mounts as Virginia includes 15,000 antibody results in COVID-19 testing data
-
WATCH NOW: Northam grants Phase One exception to Richmond, delaying city's reopening
-
Owner of Peebles and Gordmans chains files for bankruptcy; will liquidate stores if no buyer is found
-
'You have to give us more notice': Richmond businesses react to being closed for 2 more weeks
-
Half of people around Richmond aren't wearing masks to go to the store. We counted.