TYLER, GEORGE JR.

TYLER, George Bennett Jr., born February 21, 1942, departed this life on November 20, 2019. George, the son of George B. Tyler Sr. and Elizabeth Gilliam Tyler. He grew up on Linden Farm in Orange County, Virginia. He was a Woodberry Forest wrestling champion, a Naval submariner and diver and pilot and diver of Reynolds Metals research submarine, the "Aluminaut." He later headed the restoration team that brought the Aluminaut to the Science Museum of Virginia. He was a Metallurgist at Reynolds Metals and Master Aluminum welder, Pit Crew member for the Overbaugh racing team and professional photographer. He loved volunteering at Caring for Creatures, woodworking, blacksmithing and raising orchids. He is survived by his wife and companion, Fay Tyler; his son, George Bennett Tyler III; daughter-in-law, Alison Tyler; grandchildren, Jordan Price (Joshua) and Sarah Tyler; stepson, David Heist; and brothers, Richard Tyler and Hoge Tyler. He was predeceased by his son, John Tyler. He will be missed by his family and the many friends he seemed to make everywhere he went. A Celebration of Life to celebrate George's life will be scheduled in February. In lieu of flowers, George would like contributions sent to Caring for Creatures, 352 Sanctuary Lane, Palmyra, Va. 22963.View online memorial
