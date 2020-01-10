TYLER, James William, 65, of Henrico, Va., passed away on December 31, 2019. He was born August 24, 1954, to the late John Tyler and Victoria (Jasper) Tyler in Amelia, Va. He is survived by his three daughters, Breon Rochelle, Simeetria Victoria and Endia Symone Tyler; his sister, Nellie Dunn (Robert); his brother, Earl Tyler; and a host of relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., January 11, 2020, at V.Y. Scott Funeral Home, 14001 Patrick Henry Highway, Amelia, Va. 23002. Public viewing 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on January 10, 2020.View online memorial
