TYLER, JEROME "JERRY" SR.

TYLER, Jerome M. Sr. "Jerry," 75, of Charles City, died October 29, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Beecher and Eva Bell Tyler; and brother, Beecher Lorenzo Tyler. Surviving are his devoted wife of 55 years, Evangeline G. Tyler; three children, Cecil C. Tyler Sr. (Linda), Janet M. Tyler and Jerome M. Tyler Jr.; three grandchildren, Cierra Tyler, Cecil Tyler Jr. and DaShaun Bailey; four brothers, one sister, a host of nieces, nephews; one devoted, Quinton Tyler; brothers and sisters-in-law, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m Sunday, November 3, at Little Elam Baptist Church, 8840 Church Lane. Rev. Danny Patterson, officiant. Rev. James Johnson, eulogist. Interment church cemetery. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.

