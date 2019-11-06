TYLER, JOHN

TYLER, John Hill, 88, of Sittingbourne, Kent, England, formerly of Midlothian, Virginia, passed away on October 26, 2019. Born in Smethwick, Staffordshire, England, on October 2, 1931, John joined the Royal Navy as a teenager and saw the world. In 1954, he married Bronwen Bevan, whom he had known since they were five years old. John left the Navy as a Chief Petty Officer in 1963 and continued his career as an electrical engineer. In 1977, John and Bronwen moved to Midlothian, where he helped to establish the U.S. subsidiary of Weidmuller Terminations. John spent the next 17 years with Weidmuller, making many lifelong friends. He was a proud member of Bon Air Rotary Club and loved his years as a youth soccer coach and referee. John and Bronwen returned home to England in 1994. He spent his retirement volunteering, in public service on various parish and county committees, painting watercolours, spending time with grandchildren, and, most of all, enjoying life with Bronwen, who he was proud to call his wife for 65 years. In addition to Bronwen, he is survived by children, David (Vanessa) of Sevenoaks, Kent, England, Peter (Amanda) of Shrewton, Wiltshire, England, Alison (Brent) of Chesterfield and Robert (Crystal) of Charlottesville; as well as 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Through their memories, he will live on.

