TYLER, Sarah Blanche Bryant, wife, mother, grandmother, friend and role model, departed this life on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at VCU Medical Center in Richmond, Va. She was born on June 9, 1947, in Goode, Va., to the late Norvell Bryant and Susan Bryant Williams. Sarah was known for her kindness and her gentle spirit. Sarah saw so many of her cherished loved ones precede her in death: her parents, Norvell and Susan; her beloved daughter, Latasha Tenkeu; and her siblings, Emily Fuqua, Helen Royal, Evelyn Bryant, Gertrude Cobbs, Dorothy Cobbs, Mabel Burrell, Leo Woolfolk, Ellen Alexander, Rebecca Joyce Jones, Reba Wright and Bobby Bryant. Sarah will be most remembered for her beautiful smile, deep love of family, incredible cooking, passion for the Washington Redskins and hosting her loved ones on the day after Christmas. Her greatest legacy will be how sweet and kind she was to everyone she met. At a young age, Sarah was baptized and joined the St. Paul Baptist Church in Forest, Va., where she remained an active member until her death. Sarah was a proud graduate of the Susie G. Gibson High School Class of 1965. Upon graduation, she attended Smith Madden College in Richmond, Va. There, she met the love of her life, Alonzo Tyler. After graduating, they settled in the Richmond area. She worked in banking, at the Virginia Department of Education and finished her career as a secretary at Cool Spring Elementary School in Hanover, Va. Upon retiring, Sarah filled the role as caretaker for her daughter, Latasha, until she passed away. She leaves her dear and devoted husband of 50 years, Alonzo Tyler Sr. of Mechanicsville, Va.; and their three children, Monique (James) Dean of Aylett, Va., Kimberly (Aaron) Clark of Richmond, Va. and Alonzo Tyler Jr. of Mechanicsville, Va. She has three grandchildren, Harrison Dean, Sydney Dean and Tristan Tenkeu. She is also survived by her brothers, Eddie (Mildred) Bryant, Freddie Bryant, Roy (Pat) Bryant and Todd (Fay) Bryant; her sisters, Verna Bryant, Lynda (Paul) Reed and Susan Burnette; her sisters-in-law, Nell Thorne and Eva Lee; her aunt, Ruby Page; her many nieces and nephews; her long-time friends, Eddie and June Pearson; goddaughter, Shea Pearson; and her dog, Kiki. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at 1 p.m. at St. Paul Baptist Church, 4693 Everett Rd., Forest, Va. 24551. Interment will follow in the St. Paul Baptist Church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Friends may view on Tuesday, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Bedford Funeral Home. Arrangements by Bedford Funeral Home.View online memorial