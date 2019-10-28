TYLER, TERRENCE

TYLER, Terrence, ascended October 20, 2019. Born December 15, 1997, to Chantel Tyler and Anthony Alston, Tee was the example of pure excellence. He is survived by his mother and father; brothers, Steven Tyler and Kevin Williams; sister, Samiyah Spurlock; niece, Layla Tyler; nephew, Kingston Tyler; godmother, Sonia McMillian; a supportive great-uncle, Benjamin Tyler; and a host of family and friends. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, October 30, 2019, 2 p.m. at Diversity Richmond, 1407 Sherwood Ave., Richmond, Va. 23220. www.hwdabney.com

