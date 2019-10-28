TYLER, Terrence, ascended October 20, 2019. Born December 15, 1997, to Chantel Tyler and Anthony Alston, Tee was the example of pure excellence. He is survived by his mother and father; brothers, Steven Tyler and Kevin Williams; sister, Samiyah Spurlock; niece, Layla Tyler; nephew, Kingston Tyler; godmother, Sonia McMillian; a supportive great-uncle, Benjamin Tyler; and a host of family and friends. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, October 30, 2019, 2 p.m. at Diversity Richmond, 1407 Sherwood Ave., Richmond, Va. 23220. www.hwdabney.comView online memorial