TYLER, Thomas C. Washington, age 76, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, Nancy O. Washington Tyler and Christopher C. Tyler; as well as his beloved wife of 47 years, Marjorie Ann Tyler, who passed on December 15, 2018. He is survived by his son, Christopher R.W. Tyler and his wife, Mary; as well as his three grandchildren, Thomas, Harmony and Marcus Tyler. A private memorial was held earlier this year.
Remembering Loved Ones
