TYLER, Thomas

TYLER, Thomas L., 67, of Richmond, departed this life on June 17, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Rosalyn Williams-Tyler; two sons, Tony and Timothy Tyler; and a host of other relatives friends. A viewing will be held 1 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., where funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.

Jun 25
Visitation
Thursday, June 25, 2020
1:00PM-8:00PM
Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service, Inc.
5008 Nine Mile Rd.
Richmond, VA 23223
Jun 26
Funeral Service
Friday, June 26, 2020
1:00PM
Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service, Inc.
5008 Nine Mile Rd.
Richmond, VA 23223
