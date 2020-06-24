TYLER, Thomas L., 67, of Richmond, departed this life on June 17, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Rosalyn Williams-Tyler; two sons, Tony and Timothy Tyler; and a host of other relatives friends. A viewing will be held 1 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., where funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.View online memorial
Service information
Jun 25
Visitation
Thursday, June 25, 2020
1:00PM-8:00PM
1:00PM-8:00PM
Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service, Inc.
5008 Nine Mile Rd.
Richmond, VA 23223
5008 Nine Mile Rd.
Richmond, VA 23223
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jun 26
Funeral Service
Friday, June 26, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service, Inc.
5008 Nine Mile Rd.
Richmond, VA 23223
5008 Nine Mile Rd.
Richmond, VA 23223
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
