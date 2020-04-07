TYLER, WALTER "BOOGIE"

TYLER, Walter Harris "Boogie," 67, of Chesterfield, was called home to the Lord on Sunday, April 5, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Ann Tyler; children, Ben (Laura) Tyler, Heather (George) Tyler, Jason Tyler and Chris Tyler; grandson, Austin Green; four granddaughters, Kendall Robertson, Taylor Robertson, Ava Robertson and Emmaline Robertson; three brothers, Wayne Tyler, Duncan Tyler and Leslie Tyler; sister, Peggy Anthony; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Roy "Pokey" Tyler and Bessie Virginia Daniel Tyler. He was born on June 6, 1952, in Richmond, Virginia. He served in the United States Army before working for 37 years at DuPont, where he retired in 2009. A lover of life who lived it his own way, he was known for his kind spirit, good nature and wonderful sense of humor. He enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting, fishing, playing golf, telling stories and watching cheesy sci-fi movies. "Verily, verily, I saw unto you, he that heareth my word, and believeth on Him that sent me, hath everlasting life, and shall not come into condemnation; but is passed from death to life" (John 5:24). Services for Boogie are private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society at donate3.cancer.org.View online memorial
