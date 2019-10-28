TYREE, ANNIE

TYREE, Mrs. Annie, age 78, of Richmond, departed this life October 25, 2019. She is survived by one daughter, Arika Smith (Waverly); two grandchildren, Darius and Lauren Smith; a stepsister, Jean Mallory; a host of nieces and nephews, among them devoted, Tara Kee and Tarek Grantham; and cousins; one sister-in-law, Brenda Hatcher; and other relatives and friends among them devoted, Marie (Chick) Willis. The family gives a special thanks to the Bon Secours Community Hospice House and Comfort Care. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, 12 noon at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 1902 Rosewood Avenue, where remains will lie in state one hour prior to funeral time. Dr. Michael Moore, (pastor) off. Interment Oakwood Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the church 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. Online condolences can be made at www.jenkinsjr.com.View online memorial