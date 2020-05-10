UKROP, John Bruce Jr., departed this life on Thursday, May 7, 2020. He was born on July 17, 1940 to the late Myrtle Childress Ukrop and John B. Ukrop Sr. John was predeceased by his precious son, Todd C. Ukrop; and also his brother, Jerry Wayne Ukrop, both of Richmond. John is survived by his devoted wife of 60 years, Kathleen Leary Ukrop. They loved to travel, especially cruising, and spent many years seeing the world. He is also survived by his devoted son, Mark and wife, Denise, of North Chesterfield; and by his loving grandchildren, Troy and wife, Kim, of Arlington, Texas and Chad, a student at Longwood University. The family wishes to thank Asera Care Hospice for the exceptional care and attention received. Due to the current restrictions of the pandemic, services will be private. Donations in John's memory to Church of the Epiphany, 1100 Smoketree Drive, N. Chesterfield, Va. 23236, would be greatly appreciated by the family.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
A big week: Former UVA star Bryce Hall gets engaged days after being chosen in the NFL draft
-
'Every day is a bad day': Richmond restaurant owners are doing everything they can to hang on. Some days are easier than others.
-
Northam orders non-essential businesses closed for another week, but says reopening could begin next Friday
-
Phase One of reopening Virginia allows salons and patios to open; dining rooms and gyms must stay closed
-
Q&A: Some things to know about the 'murder hornet,' now in the US
Remembering Loved Ones
WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL & CREMATION PARK - For sale: 2 side by side cemetery plots availabl…