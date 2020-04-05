UMLAUF, Marci Wanda Causey, passed away peacefully at home on March 30, 2020, at the age of 89. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, John Austin Umlauf Jr.; her parents, Ethel Strickland Causey and Needham Jeramiah Causey; siblings, Catherine C. Moore, Sybil C. Leggett, Betty Jo C. Goff and Glenda C. Vaught. She is survived by her two daughters, Patricia Umlauf Dawson and Ginny Umlauf Banister; granddaughter, Sara Dawson Smith and her husband, Curtis Smith; and great-grandsons, Carroll and John Smith. She is also survived by many special nieces and nephews. She was born in Tabor City, North Carolina and lived in Loris, South Carolina. She attended Loris High School, in Loris, South Carolina and then attended Coker College in Hartsville, South Carolina. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she will be greatly missed by her family and friends and remembered for her simple elegance, friendly style and hospitality. She was a member of Hermitage Country Club in Richmond, Virginia and The Dunes Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. She was a longtime member of Epiphany Lutheran Church and for many years taught Sunday school and sang in the church choir. She was a member and past President of both Monacan Woman's Club and Monument Heights Woman's Club and a member of Tuckahoe Woman's Club. We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to her extraordinary caregivers, Dorothy Prosser, Evelyn Boyd and Christi Truelove. Their care and devotion was immeasurable. We would also like to thank the staff of Bon Secours Hospice for their wonderful care and support. Memorials can be made to the Epiphany Endowment Fund, Epiphany Lutheran Church, 1400 Horsepen Road, Richmond, Virginia 23226 or to Bon Secours Hospice and Palliative Care, 8580 Magellan Parkway, Suite 200, Richmond, Virginia 23227. Arrangements by the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home. Due to the restrictions posed by COVID-19, a private inurnment in the Epiphany Columbarium will be held at a later date.View online memorial
