UNDERWOOD, Charles Mack, 61, of Henrico, departed this life Thursday, January 2, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Junius A. Underwood Sr.; sister and three brothers. He leaves cherished memories to his mother, Helen B. Underwood; sister, Linda Underwood; nieces, nephews and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. January 11, 2020. Celebration of Life service 2 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at March Funeral Home. Interment Riverview Cemetery.View online memorial
UNDERWOOD, CHARLES
To plant a tree in memory of CHARLES UNDERWOOD as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.