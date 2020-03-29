UNDERWOOD, Robyn Morris, 63, of Midlothian, born November 14, 1956 in Richmond, Va., went to heaven on March 26, 2020. She was predeceased by her mother and father, Ollin and Thelma Morris. She is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Jeff Underwood; her children, Haley Henslee (Mikie) and Wesley Underwood (Lannie); her siblings and many nieces and nephews. Arrangements will be handled by the Chesterfield Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of ROBYN UNDERWOOD as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.