UPDIKE, Linden Sue, died March 20, 2020, after a courageous battle with scleroderma. She was born in 1957 in Calumet, Michigan, where her father was stationed in the air force. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Lee Updike; her father, Jack Held; grandmother, Leah Taylor; and grandfather, Edward Taylor. She is survived by her mother, Robin Lee Held; her sister, Victoria Mercer; and her brother, Edward Stuart Held. Linden graduated from Lee Davis High School and attended J. Sargeant Reynolds, specializing in horticulture. She worked for Nabisco until her retirement, but remained an avid gardener and animal lover. She was a lifetime member of Immanuel Church, Old Church, a member of the Altar Guild and active with animal rescue groups. Linden was a delight to all of her friends and certainly enjoyed life and shared this joy with her friends and church family. She loved to travel to Edenton, N.C., her parent's home and was a collector items of significant interest. Donations can be made in memory of Linden to an animal rescue group of your choice or Immanuel Church, 3263 Old Church Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. Memorial service will be announced at a later date.View online memorial
