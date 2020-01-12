URBAN, Larry, 67, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at his home in Durham, N.C. He was born in Newark, N.J., to the late William and Martha Renner Urban. Larry worked at a number of companies in Richmond during his career, but he was most passionate about the time he spent with his family. We will miss his sharp wit, his constant availability for support or advice, his love for music, his fandom for his kids' ACC schools and his inspiration for us to seek out new experiences. He approached his medical challenges over the last few years with unyielding positivity, grace and a wonderful sense of humor. Larry is survived by his wife, Gina Urban; daughters, Brittany Urban, Claire Urban and fiance, Deep Patel; son, Garrett Urban and wife, Katie; grandchildren, Madeline and Andrew Urban; brother, Richard Urban and wife, Marilyn Parente; sister-in-law, Ann Dwyer and husband, Tom Shewey; and family dogs, Nash and Jack. In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial donations be made to one of his favorite organizations, Feed More, 1415 Rhoadmiller Street, Richmond, Va. 23220. The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.View online memorial
URBAN, LARRY
To plant a tree in memory of Larry Urban as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.