UTLEY, Gerald Johnson, 84, of Henrico, Virginia (originally from Dunn, N.C.), passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, and went home to be with the Lord after a courageous battle with cancer. Preceded in death by his parents, Julian O. Utley and Myrtle J. Utley; his sister, Ruth U. Hayman; and two brothers, Worth B. Utley and Bobby B. Utley. He is survived by his wife, Janice B. Utley; and two children, Pam U. Pfeiffer (Jerry) and Julian M. Utley (Monica); three granddaughters, Makenzie M. Pfeiffer, Savannah M. Pfeiffer and Olivia N. Utley; stepgrandson, Tyler R. Childress; and sister, Julia U. Wright. He served his country proudly in the United States Air Force. Gerald was a kind and generous man who was strong in his faith and had served as a deacon at Patterson Avenue Baptist Church. He was a proud Christian, husband, brother, father and grandfather who loved his family. A visitation will be held Sunday, March 15, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's Funeral Home, 8510 Staples Mill Road, Henrico, Va. 23228, where the Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, March 16, 10:30 a.m. Interment Westhampton Memorial Park.View online memorial
