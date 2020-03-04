UTZ, Aubrey "Buddy" Eaton III, left this life much too soon on Friday, February 28, 2020. He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, Helen Johnson Tuttle and Dennis Isbel Tuttle, Iva Mae Carpenter Utz and Aubrey Eaton Utz of Madison, Va. He is survived by his parents, Linda Tuttle Utz and Aubrey Eaton Utz Jr.; sister, Deborah U. Beam (Mike) and their children, Katherine, Thomas and Sarah; sister, Karen U. Kugel (Will) and their children, Aaron and Elizabeth; and his former wife, Angie Tubb. Buddy was born in Richmond, Va., on March 5, 1968. He was raised and educated in Henrico County, graduating from J.R. Tucker High School. He attended James Madison University and earned a degree in Business Management. After graduating, he pursued various business and real estate positions, and focused his later career on pharmaceutical sales. In addition to his family and friends, Buddy loved driving a John Deere tractor, JMU football and his rescue poodle, Dixie. A Celebration of Life service will be held on March 6, 2020, at 1:45 p.m. at Shady Grove Methodist Church, 4825 Pouncey Tract Rd., Glen Allen, Va., interment will follow in Westhampton Memorial & Cremation Park, 10000 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va. 23238. The family will receive friends and visitors one hour prior to the service.View online memorial
